Swiatek claimed her second Indian Wells title

Iga Swiatek captures her 8th WTA 1000 title: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:56 am Mar 18, 202402:56 am

What's the story Polish women's singles tennis ace Iga Swiatek captured her eighth WTA 1000 title after overcoming Maria Sakkari in the final of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Swiatek claimed her second Indian Wells title as she tamed Sakkari 6-4, 6-0. Notably, the Pole has claimed 19 career WTA Tour titles. Swiatek picked up her second title in 2024 after winning in Qatar.

Match stats and H2H record

Swiatek doled out two aces compared to Sakkari's one. Siwatek had two double faults to her opponent's one. She claimed a 76% win on the first serve and a 75% win on the second. Swiatek converted 5/8 break points. In terms of head-to-head meetings between the pair on the WTA Tour, it's 3-3 between the pair.

Swiatek beat Sakkari once again for the Indian Wells title

Swiatek's previous Indian Wells title came in the year 2022. She went on to beat Sakkari in the final, winning the contest 6-4, 6-1. Swiatek has won three successive matches versus Sakkari (also 2022 Doha).