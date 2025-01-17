Karun Nair aspires to play for Team India again
What's the story
Karun Nair, who has been missing from the Indian cricket team for eight years, is optimistic about a return after his phenomenal show in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
He has scored five centuries and 752 runs at a stunning average of 752 for Vidarbha.
The incredible achievement comes after a long phase of struggle and self-doubt for Nair, who once sought another shot at cricket.
Aspirations
Nair's dream to represent India remains alive
However, Nair's dream to don the India jersey is still very much alive.
He told PTI, "The dream is always to play for the country. So, yes, the dream is still alive."
Despite career setbacks and near-misses, Nair is focused on his performance, not future opportunities.
He said his primary goal was always to play for India, and he needs to keep scoring runs in every game he plays.
Career challenges
Journey of self-discovery and resilience
Nair confessed to having had moments of doubt about his future, when he wasn't scoring runs in domestic and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
But he never doubted that his career would end. Rather, these tough times made him question his path and what he was doing.
He said, "It was a tough situation to be in. Emotionally, mentally." But this tough phase taught him a lot about himself as a person and his cricket skills.
Gratitude
Nair credits Vidarbha Cricket Association for career revival
Nair's career turned around after he switched from Karnataka to Vidarbha before the 2023/24 season.
He thanked the Vidarbha Cricket Association for giving him a chance to play First-Class cricket and a great environment.
"They treat me as a family and make me feel like I have been playing with them for many years," he said.
The switch was key to his revival as he began scoring runs consistently after joining the new team.
Success
A look at his impressive performance
Nair has been making all the right headlines with his phenomenal performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
His brilliant form has been instrumental in taking Vidarbha to the final of the prestigious domestic 50-over tournament.
In the tournament, Nair has scored 112*, 44*, 163*, 111*, 112, 122*, and 88*.
Nair, one of only two Indians with a triple-century in Tests, now eyes a comeback to international cricket.