What's the story

Karun Nair, who has been missing from the Indian cricket team for eight years, is optimistic about a return after his phenomenal show in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He has scored five centuries and 752 runs at a stunning average of 752 for Vidarbha.

The incredible achievement comes after a long phase of struggle and self-doubt for Nair, who once sought another shot at cricket.