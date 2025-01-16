What's the story

Pakistan are gearing up to host West Indies in a two-match Test series, as part of the ongoing 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The first match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, starting on January 17.

The occasion is historic as it's the first time in over 18 years that West Indies will be playing a Test series on Pakistani soil.

Here we decode the key player battles.