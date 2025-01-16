Pakistan vs West Indies, Tests: Decoding key player battles
Pakistan are gearing up to host West Indies in a two-match Test series, as part of the ongoing 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
The first match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, starting on January 17.
The occasion is historic as it's the first time in over 18 years that West Indies will be playing a Test series on Pakistani soil.
Here we decode the key player battles.
#1
Kraigg Brathwaite vs Khurram Shehzad
As none of the current WI players have played a Test on Pakistan soil, it will be interesting to see how they adapt to the tracks.
Though the pitches are expected to be spin-friendly, WI skipper and opener Kraigg Brathwaite will have to tackle the new ball against pace.
Khurram Shehzad can challenge him early on.
While Brathwaite averages 36.62 versus Pakistan in Tests, Shehzad owns nine wickets across three Test innings at home.
#2
Babar Azam vs Gudakesh Motie
Babar Azam will have a point to prove as he was dropped midway through the series in Pakistan's preceding Test assignment at home, against England.
However, he still owns a solid record at home. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored 1,590 runs in home Tests at 58.88.
Gudakesh Motie can be a challenge for him as left-arm spinners have dismissed Babar four times across nine Test innings since 2023.
#3
Shan Masood vs Kemar Roach
Pakistan skipper Shan Masood has been in decent form lately, having smashed Test tons against England and South Africa in the past four months.
Kemar Roach will have the onus to tackle him with the new ball.
The challenge for the veteran WI pacer would be a stiff one as he averages 44.36 in Asia.
Meanwhile, Masood averages 36.42 in home Tests.
#4
Joshua Da Silva vs Noman Ali
The vice-captain of the WI team, Joshua Da Silva will be required to negotiate spinners with the old ball.
A daunting challenge is certainly waiting for him as Sajid Khan and Noman Ali wreaked havoc in their last Test assignment at home.
Noman would be a bigger threat as Da Silva averages just 21.83 against left-arm spinners in the format. The former averages 26.77 on home soil.