What's the story

Star Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma was dropped from the squad for the Australia tour in November.

The decision came after a string of inconsistent performances from Verma, who couldn't score a half-century in her last 10 innings.

Her highest score during the phase was 43 runs against Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup match.

Verma has now revealed that her father had recently suffered a heart attack.