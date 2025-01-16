Dinesh Karthik hilariously responds to fan after run-out in SA20
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer and current wicketkeeper-batter for Paarl Royals, Dinesh Karthik, showed his funny side after getting run out in a match against MI Cape Town.
The incident took place during the SA20 2025 tournament.
Despite his dismissal, Karthik scored 10 runs off six balls during his short stay at the crease.
The veteran then reacted over his dismissal on social media.
Run-out details
Karthik's run-out: A closer look at the incident
Karthik was dismissed on the fourth delivery of the 19th over as he tried sneaking in a second run.
But his attempts were foiled by a direct hit from wicketkeeper Connor Esterhuizen, who hit the stumps directly.
This was yet another case of Karthik being run out in his long career, a trend that has become somewhat synonymous with his name on the field.
Social media banter
Karthik's humorous exchange with fan post-match
After the match, a fan took to 'X' to write: "Dinesh Karthik and Runout, The Never ending love story @DineshKarthik #SA20."
To this cheeky dig at his repeated run-outs, Karthik responded with a facepalm emoji and wrote, "Tell me about it."
This hilarious banter highlights Karthik's ability to take such things in his stride and laugh about them.
Twitter Post
Here is Karthik's response
Tell me about it 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/4Hw4kDNyos— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 15, 2025
Tournament stats
Karthik's performance in SA20 2025 so far
In the ongoing SA20 2025 tournament, Karthik has had two chances to bat, scoring 12 runs in total.
Despite his run-out, his team Paarl Royals won against MI Cape Town by six wickets.
The Royals chased down a target set by MI Cape Town at 158/4 in their 20 overs.