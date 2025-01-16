Presenting the double-century partnerships for India in Women's ODIs
What's the story
Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal shattered tons of records en route to their 233-run stand in the third ODI against Ireland in Rajkot.
While skipper Mandhana finished with an impressive 135 off 80 deliveries, Rawal converted her maiden century into a score of 154.
Here we look at the double-century partnerships by Indian pairs in the WODI format.
#1
Deepti and Raut - 320 vs Ireland, 2017
It was the 2017 Potchefstroom match against Ireland as India finished at 358/2 batting first.
Openers Deepti Sharma (188 off 160 balls) and Punam Raut (109 off 116 balls) scored tons as they recorded the highest partnership in WODI history (320 runs).
This remains the only 300-plus stand for any wicket in this format.
The hosts were folded for just 109 in response, losing by 249 runs. .
#2
Mithali and Gandhi - 258* vs Ireland, 1999
The 1999 Milton Keynes match between India and Ireland marked the WODI debut of the legendary Mithali Raj.
She started career with a bang, scoring an unbeaten 114, and breaking a 26-year old partnership record as she put on 258 runs for the first wicket with Reshma Gandhi (104*).
Notably, India was also Gandhi's maiden WODI match as both batters returned unbeaten.
Chasing 259, the Irish team was restricted to 97/9.
#3
Mandhana and Rawal - 233 vs Ireland, 2025
As mentioned, the record-breaking Rajkot match witnessed phenomenal performances from Rawal and Mandhana.
Rawal was the top scorer with a stunning 154 runs off just 129 balls.
Meanwhile, Mandhana (135 off 80 balls) made history by scoring the fastest WODI century by an Indian, off just 70 balls.
They added 233 runs at India finished with 435/5, their highest-ever total in Women's ODIs.
Ireland could only manage 131/10, losing by a mammoth 304 runs.
#4
Jaya and Anjum - 223* vs Pakistan, 2005
Jaya Sharma produced a record-breaking century against Pakistan in the 2006 Women's Asia Cup match in Karachi.
The opener blasted an unbeaten 138 off 150 balls, the then highest WODI score by an Indian.
She added 223 runs alongside Anjum Chopra for the third wicket as India amassed an imposing 289/2 while batting first.
The latter returned unbeaten on 86 off 112 balls. Pakistan were folded for 96 in response.