What's the story

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal shattered tons of records en route to their 233-run stand in the third ODI against Ireland in Rajkot.

While skipper Mandhana finished with an impressive 135 off 80 deliveries, Rawal converted her maiden century into a score of 154.

Here we look at the double-century partnerships by Indian pairs in the WODI format.