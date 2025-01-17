#ThisDayThatYear: Baltimore Colts win first Super Bowl under NFL-AFL merger
On January 17, 1971, the Baltimore Colts triumphed in Super Bowl V, marking the first championship under the NFL-AFL merger.
In a gritty 16-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Jim O'Brien's last-second field goal sealed the win.
However, despite the game's messy nature—earning it the "Blunder Bowl" nickname—it solidified the Colts' place in history as the inaugural post-merger champions.
Game recap
Colts win first Super Bowl thanks to O'Brien's last-second FG
Super Bowl V, played in, 1971, saw the Colts defeat the Cowboys 16-13 with a last-second 32-yard field goal.
Marking the first Super Bowl under the NFL-AFL merger featured 11 turnovers, and 10 penalties (133 yards), and the Colts' seven turnovers remain a record for a champion.
Meanwhile, the game is the only SB where the MVP, Chuck Howley, came from the losing team.
Game recap - First half
Highlights from the first half of Super Bowl V
Super Bowl V began with three punts before the first of 11 turnovers occurred: Dallas' Howley intercepted Johnny Unitas, but Dallas failed to capitalize.
Meanwhile, a fumbled punt led to Dallas' 3-0 lead. However, Baltimore tied with a bizarre 75-yard touchdown by John Mackey.
Dallas responded with a 7-yard TD, leading 13-6 at halftime, despite Baltimore's failed goal-line stand late in the second quarter.
Game recap - Second half
Recap of the second half of Baltimore's first Super Bowl
The second half of Super Bowl V was chaotic, featuring turnovers, penalties, and missed opportunities.
Meanwhile, Baltimore's defense shut out Dallas, with Mike Curtis forcing a critical fumble at the 2-yard line and Rick Volk's key interception setting up a game-tying TD.
With nine seconds left, rookie O'Brien nailed a 32-yard field goal for a 16-13 Colts victory, sealing their first Super Bowl title.
Season recap
Recap of Baltimore's first Super Bowl title season
The 1970 Colts, under rookie head coach Don McCafferty, went 11-2-1 to clinch the AFC East title.
They finished the postseason 3-0, defeating the Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V for their first Super Bowl title and fourth NFL championship (1958, 1959, 1968, 1970).
Notably, the Colts also made history as the first NFL champions with more passing than rushing yards during the season.