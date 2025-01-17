What's the story

On January 17, 1971, the Baltimore Colts triumphed in Super Bowl V, marking the first championship under the NFL-AFL merger.

In a gritty 16-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Jim O'Brien's last-second field goal sealed the win.

However, despite the game's messy nature—earning it the "Blunder Bowl" nickname—it solidified the Colts' place in history as the inaugural post-merger champions.

Here's more.