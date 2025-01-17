Ranking top winningest NFL franchises in terms of winning percentage
Success in the NFL is measured not just in championships but in sustained excellence.
With over a century of history, some franchises have consistently delivered on the field.
Moreover, the Baltimore Ravens have claimed the best winning percentage currently after their 2024 Wild Card Round win vs the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Meanwhile, this ranking highlights the NFL's top teams in terms of overall winning percentage.
#1
Baltimore Ravens - .5738%
As mentioned the Ravens now own the crown of NFL's winningest team in terms of winning percentage with .5738%.
Meanwhile, Baltimore surpassed the Dallas Cowboys and now boast a record of 268-1-199 (the best all-time regular season record among active franchises) across 29 seasons.
Notably, the two-time Super Bowl champions have won 57.38 percent of their games after winning 12 games this season
#2
Dallas Cowboys - .5736%
The Cowboys have now slipped to second position after a lackluster 2024 season in which they managed a record of 7-10 finishing third in the NFC East.
Meanwhile, across the 998 games they have played, they boast a record of 569-6-423 across 65 seasons from 1960.
Notably, they are also one of the two teams to have a winning percentage of more than 57.30.
#3
Green Bay Packers - .5728%
The Packers take third place on this list with a .5728%, meaning they have won 57.28% of their total regular season games.
Notably, the Packers have recorded the most regular season victories (810) in history, and are one of the three teams to have won more than 55% of their games overall.
Additionally, they boast a record of 810-38-604 (1,452 games and 104 seasons).
#4
Kansas City Chiefs - .5536%
The reigning Super Bowl champions stand fourth on this list after their stellar 2024 season where they finished first in AFC West with 15 wins.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs have managed to win 55.36% of their games overall with a record of 547-12-441 (1,000 games and 65 seasons).
Notably, the Dallas Texans/Chiefs were the winningest team in the history of the AFL from 1960-1969.
#5
Miami Dolphins - .5526%
The two-time Super Bowl champions round out the top five on the back of their .5526% winning percentage overall.
The Dolphins boast a record of 504-4-408 from 916 games across the 59 seasons they have played since 1966.
Notably, they are the second team to win two consecutive Super Bowls in the SB era. Additionally, this season they finished with an 8-9 record.