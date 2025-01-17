Australian Open, Novak Djokovic battles health issues: Details here
What's the story
24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is currently battling a health issue, which was visible in his third-round 2025 Australian Open match against Tomas Machac.
However, despite the setback, Djokovic continued to play exceptionally well and won the match.
The Serbian tennis star's discomfort is most visible between points and during breaks in play when he is seen clutching his ribs and stomach.
Medical intervention
Djokovic's health issue raises concerns
Throughout the match, Djokovic was spotted with tape on his back under his shirt, hinting at a possible injury.
His apparent discomfort resulted in a medical time-out after three games in the second set. During the break, he was given medication and used an asthma puffer.
John Millman said Djokovic's situation was "very unusual," adding it wasn't a physiotherapist but a doctor who came on court.
Unwavering performance
Djokovic's performance remains unaffected by health issue
Despite his apparent discomfort, Djokovic's on-court performance hasn't been affected.
Millman praised his play, saying that "he has been playing great tennis, really set a high level." He further noted that there was no evidence of discomfort during Djokovic's play.
Brenton Speed echoed this sentiment by saying, "Every point is a must-watch point right now. Once he's in the point, he looks unbeatable."
Information
How Djokovic reached fourth round
Djokovic dominated the proceedings against Machac with a sound 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 display as his coach Andy Murray watched from the sidelines. The match was held at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday. After 431 matches, Djokovic owns a win-loss record of 380-51 at Grand Slams.
Respiratory problem?
Speculations about Djokovic's health issue
Speculating that Djokovic's health issue could be a respiratory one, Millman noted the former's use of an asthma puffer and that he called for a doctor instead of a physiotherapist.
He noted, "It looks to me like it's a problem of him getting in the oxygen; it's been when he looks to really breathe it all in, is when he's been in pain."
Despite these challenges, Djokovic has managed to keep the momentum going during service and receiving games.