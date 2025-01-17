What's the story

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is currently battling a health issue, which was visible in his third-round 2025 Australian Open match against Tomas Machac.

However, despite the setback, Djokovic continued to play exceptionally well and won the match.

The Serbian tennis star's discomfort is most visible between points and during breaks in play when he is seen clutching his ribs and stomach.