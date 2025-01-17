What's the story

Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the 1st Test against the West Indies in Multan.

Babar fell for 8(20) as Pakistan elected to bat first after a delayed start to the Test (due to fog).

The Pakistan batter was caught behind off Jayden Seales's bowling, putting his team in a difficult position.

Notably, Babar was coming off back-to-back fifties in Test cricket.