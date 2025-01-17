Babar Azam dismissed cheaply in 1st Test against West Indies
What's the story
Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the 1st Test against the West Indies in Multan.
Babar fell for 8(20) as Pakistan elected to bat first after a delayed start to the Test (due to fog).
The Pakistan batter was caught behind off Jayden Seales's bowling, putting his team in a difficult position.
Notably, Babar was coming off back-to-back fifties in Test cricket.
Similar dismissals
Babar's dismissal mirrors Kohli's
Babar's dismissal was similar to that of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who also got bowled out after poking outside off-stump during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25.
The similarity has caught the attention of cricket lovers and analysts alike.
The unexpected early exit of Babar has put Pakistan on the back foot in their 1st Test against the Windies.
DRS controversy
Dismissal sparks debate on DRS usage
Babar's dismissal has also reignited the debate over the use of the Decision Review System (DRS).
Some fans were shocked at his decision to review his dismissal, arguing it was a clear case of being out and the review was uncalled for.
The incident has added another dimension to the ongoing debate over effective use of technology in cricket.
Information
Babar recently completed 4,000 Test runs
Although Babar still eyes a much-awaited century, Babar recently bounced back with twin fifties against South Africa in Cape Town. The former Pakistan skipper also raced to 4,000 runs in Test cricket during the series.