2024-25 NBA: Decoding players with most 40-point games this season
What's the story
This NBA season has been a showcase of scoring brilliance, with stars lighting up the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, recently, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) dropped his fifth 40-point game, setting a franchise record for the most points in under 30 minutes.
In this article we deocde players dominating this elite category as we break down the season's top 40-point performances so far.
#1
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets (Six 40-point games)
The reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic once again tops the charts on the back of his six 40-point games this season.
Meanwhile, he is also a top contender for the MVP this season and recorded his first 40-point game in just the second game vs the Los Angeles Clippers.
Notably, he also boasts an average of 45.3 PPG with 272 points in total.
#2
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks (Five 40-point games)
The Bucks' star Antetokounmpo is tied for second place with the Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander but is second on this list thanks to his better overall record.
The two-time MVP has managed five 40-point games while amassing 226 points in total.
Notably, his most recent 40-point game came vs the Orlando Magic (41 points).
Additionally, he also owns an average of 45.2 PPG in these games.
#3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder (Five 40-point games)
As mentioned SGA just dished out his fifth 40-point game in a high-stakes revenge win (40 points) against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Additionally, the guard now owns 211 points across these games with an average of 42.2 PPG which also makes him one of the three players with 200+ points on this list.
Notably, he also owns an impressive 51.7% three-point accuracy in these games.
#4
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs (Three 40-point games)
The reigning Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama takes the fourth spot on this list.
Although he is tied with Karl-Anthony Towns who also owns three 40-point games, the second-year rookie's stats standout.
Meanwhile, Wemby is coming off a stellar December, with two of his 40-point games coming then.
Notably, he owns 44.7 PPG and has recorded one 50-point game too this season.
#5
Karl-Anthony Towns - New York Knicks (Three 40-point games)
After being traded to the Knicks earlier this season, Towns has been putting in some impressive numbers throughout as he rounds out the top five of this list.
Meanwhile, the center has managed three 40-point games this season across 38 games with an average of 44.7 PPG in these games.
Additionally, he owns two 40-point games vs the Chicago Bulls while amassing 134 points.