This NBA season has been a showcase of scoring brilliance, with stars lighting up the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, recently, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) dropped his fifth 40-point game, setting a franchise record for the most points in under 30 minutes.

In this article we deocde players dominating this elite category as we break down the season's top 40-point performances so far.