His 43-point performance led the Rockets to a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, marking his eighth consecutive game with at least 35 points.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2018 James Harden made history in 8-game scoring run vs the Memphis Grizzlies (Image credit: X/@BradeauxNBA)

#ThisDayThatYear: James Harden makes history in 8-game scoring run

What's the story On December 31, 2018, James Harden cemented his place in NBA history during an electrifying scoring run. Meanwhile, Harden completed an incredible streak of eight consecutive games with at least 35 points and 5 assists. This feat showcased his dominance as both a scorer and playmaker, propelling the Houston Rockets to victories and leaving fans in awe. Read more about this historic run here.

Game recap

Rockets beat Grizzlies as Harden scripts NBA scoring history

Harden led the Rockets to a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies with a dazzling 43-point performance. Harden also tallied 13 assists, 10 rebounds, and two steals, completing his fourth triple-double of the season. His scoring outburst marked the eighth consecutive game with at least 35 points, further cementing his MVP-level dominance. Meanwhile, Clint Capela added 19 points and 13 rebounds to secure the win.

2018 season - Harden

Recap of Harden's stellar 2018 season

Harden's 2018-19 season showcased his dominance with record-breaking performances, including a 32-game streak of 30+ points and multiple 50-point games. He became the first player to score 30+ points against all 29 teams in a season, tied Kobe Bryant's 56-game record for 30-point games, and earned his fifth All-NBA First Team selection. However, they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the semifinals.

Most games

Players with most games with 35 points and 5 assists

LeBron James leads the NBA playoffs with 187 games scoring at least 35 points and 5 assists, showcasing his unrivaled consistency. Michael Jordan follows with 134 such games, highlighting his legendary scoring ability. Harden has 126, reflecting his elite offensive skills. Luka Dončić (97) and Russell Westbrook (86) round out the list, combining scoring and assists to leave their mark in crucial moments.