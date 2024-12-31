Summarize Simplifying... In short On December 31, 2017, the Buffalo Bills ended their 17-year playoff drought by defeating the Miami Dolphins 22-16, thanks to Tyrod Taylor's 204-yard throw and a touchdown.

This victory, coupled with the Bengals' win over the Ravens, secured the Bills' first playoff berth since 1999.

However, the New York Jets currently hold the longest active playoff drought in NFL history, missing the postseason for 14 seasons. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2017, the Buffalo Bills clinched the playoffs, ending 17-year playoff drought (Image credit: X/@BuffaloBills)

#ThisDayThatYear: Bills clinch playoffs, ending 17-year playoff drought

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:09 pm Dec 31, 202404:09 pm

What's the story On December 31, 2017, the Buffalo Bills ended a 17-year playoff drought, the longest active non-playoff streak in North American professional sports. Their 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins, combined with a dramatic Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Baltimore Ravens, secured Buffalo's postseason berth. This monumental achievement was celebrated, marking the Bills' return to playoff action since 1999 and sparking renewed hope in future.

Game recap

Bills beat Dolphins as they clinch historic playoff berth

The Bills defeated the Dolphins 22-16 in their NFL regular-season finale on December 31, 2017. Tyrod Taylor threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, while the defense intercepted Dolphins QB David Fales twice. With the win and a Bengals victory over the Ravens later that day, the Bills clinched their first playoff berth since 1999, ending a 17-year drought and igniting celebrations among fans.

2017 season recap

Recap of the Bills' 2017 record-breaking season

The 2017 Bills, under new leadership from GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, ended an 18-year playoff drought, the longest in North American sports at the time. On December 31, they beat the Dolphins 22-16 and benefited from the Bengals' upset of the Ravens. Despite finishing 9-7 and clinching a Wild Card spot, they lost 10-3 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Longest playoff draught

Longest playoff draught in NFL history

The New York Jets hold the longest active playoff drought, missing the postseason for 14 seasons since (2010 AFC Championship appearance). The Denver Broncos haven't returned since their Super Bowl 50 win, (9-season gap). Both Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons last reached the playoffs in 2017, (7-season absence). The Indianapolis Colts round out the list with a 4-season drought (2020 AFC Wild Card appearance).