Summarize Simplifying... In short The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a roll this season, setting a record with a 13-game winning streak, their longest since 2008-09.

This puts them at the top of the Western Conference with a 28-5 record.

Their previous best streaks were 12 wins in 2012-13, 10 wins in 2013-14, and 9 wins in both 2013-14 and 2009-10 seasons. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

With their win vs the Clippers the Thunder have now set a record for the franchise's longest winning streak since their 2008-09 (Image credit: X/@okcthunder)

NBA: Decoding Oklahoma City Thunder's longest winning streak since 2008-09

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:12 pm Jan 03, 202504:12 pm

What's the story Since their inaugural 2008-09 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have carved out memorable moments in NBA history, including several impressive winning streaks. Most recently, the Thunder recorded their longest streak yet in Oklahoma City—an incredible 13-game run. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, these streaks reflect the team's evolution and resilience. Let's dive into the highlights and impact of OKC's unforgettable winning runs.

#1

13 wins* - (2024-25 season)

As mentioned the OKC are off to a great season and now have set the record for the longest winning streak since 2008-09. With their dominating win over the Los Angeles Clippers just today, they now have won 13 straight games this season. Currently, they are standing atop the Western Conference with a 28-5 record with a total of 3,807 points across 33 games.

#2

12 wins - (2012-13 season)

The Thunder's second-longest winning streak was recorded by the 2012-13 team. Meanwhile, their 12-win streak started with a 116-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers and was thwarted by the Minnesota Timberwolves by a 93-96 loss. Additionally, they finished the season with a 60-22 record clinching the conference title. However, their stellar season ended with a Conference Semifinals loss the the Memphis Grizzlies (1-4).

#3

10 wins - (2013-14 season)

The 2013-14 Thunder team stands third on this list thanks to their 10-win streak from January 16, 2014 to February 01, 2014. Notably, they ended the season with a 59-23 record finishing second (Western Conference). Although they couldn't improve on their season record from the 2012-13 season, they improved their playoffs record but lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the conference finals.

#4

9 wins - (2013-14 and 2009-10 season)

OKC's fourth-longest win streak is tied between two seasons, the 2013-14 and 2009-10 seasons. As mentioned the 2013-14 team finished with a 59-23 record and lost to the Spurs (2-4) in the conference finals. However, the 2009-10 team finished with a 50-32 record ending up eighth in the conference. Additionally, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.