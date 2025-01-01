Summarize Simplifying... In short DeRozan of the Bulls made NBA history by hitting game-winning buzzer-beaters on two consecutive nights, leading to victories over the Wizards and Pacers.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2022, Bulls' Demar DeRozan made NBA history with consecutive buzzer-beaters (Image credit: X/@TheNBACentel)

#ThisDayThatYear: DeRozan makes NBA history with consecutive buzzer-beaters

What's the story On January 01, 2022, DeMar DeRozan etched his name in NBA history, becoming the first player ever to hit game-winning buzzer-beaters on consecutive days. Leading the Chicago Bulls to thrilling victories, his clutch performances against the Indian Pacers and Washinton Wizards left fans in awe. Relive the unforgettable moments that solidified DeRozan as one of the league's most reliable scorers under pressure.

Vs Wizards

DeRozan beats the buzzer again, giving Bulls 7 straight wins

DeRozan hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for the second consecutive night, securing a thrilling 120-119 victory for the Bulls over the Wizards. DeRozan finished with 28 points, while Zach LaVine added 35 in the Bulls' seventh straight win. Despite strong performances from Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal, DeRozan's historic back-to-back buzzer-beaters stole the spotlight, cementing his place in NBA history.

Vs Bulls

DeRozan drills buzzer-beater as Bulls take down Pacers

DeRozan's stunning 28-foot buzzer-beater secured a dramatic 108-106 win for the Bulls against the Pacers. DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, while Coby White added 24 and Zach LaVine chipped in 17. Despite 27 points from Caris LeVert, Indiana fell short. Meanwhile, DeRozan's one-legged dagger capped Chicago's sixth straight win, showcasing his poise under pressure and solidifying his status as a clutch performer.

Most buzzer beaters

NBA players with most buzzer beaters

The NBA's most clutch players shine when the game is on the line. Michael Jordan tops the list with 9 buzzer-beaters, showcasing his legendary ability to deliver in crucial moments. Kobe Bryant and Joe Johnson follow with 8 each, celebrated for their ice-cold finishes. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Paul Pierce round out the list with 7 apiece, further proving their reputations as reliable game-changers.