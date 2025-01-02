Summarize Simplifying... In short The NBA has seen some impressive triple-doubles, with the fastest recorded by Serbian player Jokić in 2018, achieving it in just 14 minutes 33 seconds.

The reigning NBA MVP and Nuggets star guard Nikola Jokic just recorded the NBA's seventh-fastest triple double vs the Atlanta Hawks (Image credit: X/@nuggets)

Ranking the top five fastest triple-doubles in NBA history

What's the story Nikola Jokic recently made history again, recording the seventh-fastest triple-double in NBA history against the Atlanta Hawks. Not only does Jokic hold this record, but he also owns the title of the fastest triple-double ever. We rank the top five fastest triple-doubles in NBA history, celebrating these incredible feats of skill and speed. Check out the details and historical context of these extraordinary performances.

Nikola Jokic vs Milwaukee Bucks (14 mins 33 seconds, 2018)

On February 16, 2018, over 60 years after Jim Tucker made history, Jokić broke it. The Serbian set the NBA record for the fastest triple-double, completing in just 14 minutes 33 seconds. Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists, and 15 rebounds (34 minutes). Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 36 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds, but took almost the entire game.

Jim Tucker vs New York Knicks (17 minutes, 1955)

Among the names on this list, Tucker is likely the most unfamiliar to NBA fans. Tucker spent three seasons with the Syracuse Nationals. On February 20, 1955, he made history by recording a triple-double in only 17 minutes against the New York Knicks, finishing with 12 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. His record stood for over 60 years until Jokić broke it.

Russel Westbrook vs LA Lakers (17 mins 35 seconds, 2016)

It's no surprise that the triple-double king makes this list. On April 11, 2016, the NBA witnessed Kobe Bryant's final road game as the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking Bryant's last outing away from the LA crowd. Russell Westbrook stole the spotlight, recording a triple-double in 17 minutes and 35 seconds, finishing with 13 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Russel Westbrook vs LA Clippers (18 mins 43 seconds, 2016)

On December 31, 2016, Westbrook and the OKC Thunder hosted the Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook played just 28 minutes, finishing with 17 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds, securing his triple-double in just over 18 minutes. Notably, this marked his 16th triple-double of the season. Moreover, the Thunder cruised to a dominant 114-88 victory, bouncing back from a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Luka Doncic vs Utah Jazz (18 mins 59 seconds, 2023)

On December 6, 2023, Luka Doncic made NBA history by recording the first-ever 25-point triple-double. He finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 20 minutes, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 74-51 halftime lead over the Utah Jazz. However, Doncic wasn't done yet, already posting 40 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter.

Highlighting NBA's fastest triple-doubles