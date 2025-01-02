Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell put on a show in the NZ-SL T20Is, despite being overlooked in the IPL 2025 auction.

He scored 62 runs in the first match, 18 in the second, and a quickfire 35 in the third, including four consecutive sixes.

Mitchell, who played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, has a T20 career total of 4,720 runs, including 310 fours and 188 sixes.

Daryl Mitchell shines in NZ-SL T20Is after IPL snub: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:24 pm Jan 02, 202503:24 pm

What's the story Daryl Mitchell was one of the major positives for New Zealand in the just concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The experienced Kiwi star found no takers at the mega Indian Premier League auction in November. He responded with crucial contributions in the series against Sri Lanka which the hosts won 2-1. On Thuursday, Mitchell hit a powerful 35-run knock. Here's more.

3rd T20I

Mitchell slams 4 successive sixes in the 3rd T20I

Chasing 219 runs at Saxton Oval, Nelson, Mitchell came in when NZ were 112/3 in the 11th over. He started by scoring 10 runs off 8 balls before opening up. The 15th over of NZ's innings saw Mitchell hammer Charith Asalanka for four consecutive sixes. His six-hitting show entertained the crowd. However, in the 17th over, Mitchell was dismissed by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Information

A 35-run knock in the 3rd T20I

Mitchell's 35-run knock came from 17 balls. In addition to four sixes, he hit one four. He struck at 225-plus. Nuwan Thusara got his wicket. A fuller delivery outside off saw Mitchell shuffle across and his attempted loft resulted in a catch.

Series performance

An important series for Mitchell

Mitchell started the series on a strong note, scoring 62 runs off 42 balls. It was a repairing job as the Kiwis got to 172/8 from 65/5 at one stage. Mitchell and Michael Bracewell added 105 runs for the 6th wicket. In the 2nd T20I, Mitchell managed 18 runs from 15 balls in NZ's score of 186/5. He was run out.

Information

Mitchell's stats in T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 215 T20s, Mitchell has 4,720 runs at 31.25. His strike rate reads 136.06. He has 24 fifties. Mitchell owns 310 fours and 188 sixes. 1,411 of his runs have come for NZ in T20Is at 26.62.

IPL

Mitchell played for CSK in IPL 2024

Mitchell played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 season, scoring 318 runs from 13 innings at 28.90. He hit two fifties and struck at 142.60. Notably, the Super Kings shelled out a whopping ₹14 crore for the player's services. However, ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the player was released. Thereafter, no franchise went for the senior New Zealand international.