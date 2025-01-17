#ThisDayThatYear: Heat's LeBron James becomes NBA's youngest 20,000-point scorer
What's the story
On January 17, 2013, LeBron James, then with the Miami Heat, became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points.
At just 28 years and 17 days old, the four-time MVP hit this milestone during a game against the Golden State Warriors, showcasing his dominance and cementing his place in league history.
Here's more about his season and incredible milestone.
Game recap
LeBron scripts NBA history as Heat dominate Warriors
James made history, becoming the youngest player to reach 20,000 career points, as the Heat dominated the Warriors 92-75.
James led Miami with 25 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade added 15 points, while Chris Bosh contributed 15 points and 12 boards.
Notably, the Heat's defense stifled Golden State, holding them to just 36% shooting in the commanding road victory.
Season recap
Recap of LeBron's record-breaking season
During the 2012-13 season, James averaged 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, leading Miami to a franchise-best 66-16 record.
He became the youngest player to score 20,000 career points and won his fourth MVP.
James averaged 25.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in the Finals, earning Finals MVP as Miami defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a seven-game series.
Milestone recap
Heat's LeBron becomes youngest player to reach 20,000 points milestone
James became the youngest NBA player to reach 20,000 career points at 28 and 17 days, surpassing Kobe Bryant's previous record (29 years, 122 days).
James hit the milestone with a jumper in a Heat win against Golden State.
Notably, he also reached 10,000 points at 23 years, 59 days—over a year younger than Bryant's mark.