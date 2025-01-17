Coco Gauff continues winning streak at Australian Open 2025
What's the story
Coco Gauff, the No. 3 seed in women's tennis, has continued her perfect start to the 2025 season with eight straight wins.
Her latest came against Leylah Fernandez in the Australian Open third round, where she won 6-4, 6-2.
With this win, Gauff has progressed to the second week of a major tournament for the 14th time.
Career highlights
Gauff's impressive track record and upcoming challenges
Gauff's phenomenal run isn't a new thing. She had a similar streak in 2023, winning the Auckland title and reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open.
In 2024, she defended her Auckland title and reached her first semifinal in Melbourne.
The young star started 2025 with an undefeated run at the United Cup, contributing significantly to Team USA's victory.
Historic achievement
Gauff joins elite group with her 8-0 hat-trick
Gauff's 8-0 hat-trick puts her in the company of an elite group of players who have accomplished the same in the Open Era.
She now joins the likes of tennis legends Margaret Court, Stefanie Graf, Monica Seles, and Serena Williams.
Her next challenge will be a fourth-round match against former Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, who progressed after Naomi Osaka retired from their match.
Match analysis
Gauff's performance against Fernandez and future prospects
Despite some early struggles with her forehand, Gauff overcame Fernandez without dropping a set.
Both players won an equal number of points in short rallies, but Gauff was dominant in longer exchanges.
She won 17 points in rallies lasting five to eight shots and 18 points in those extending to nine shots or more, against Fernandez's six.
Do you know?
As per Opta, Gauff is the second player in the last 15 years to reach the women's singles 4th round at the Australian Open for three consecutive seasons before turning 21 after Iga Swiatek (2020-2022).