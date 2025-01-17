Novak Djokovic reaches Australian Open 2025 fourth round: Key stats
What's the story
Novak Djokovic has reached the 4th round of the Australian Open 2025.
The veteran Serbian tennis ace and 7th seed downed Tomas Machac in straight sets.
Djokovic dominated the proceedings with a sound 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 display as his coach Andy Murray watched from the sidelines. The match was held at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.
Here's more.
Numbers
380-51 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Djokovic
After 431 matches, Djokovic owns a win-loss record of 380-51 at Grand Slams.
He has raced to a 97-9 win-loss record at Australian Open. He is aiming to win a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown this year.
Overall, Djokovic has claimed 24 Grand Slam titles and can be the first person (man or woman) to reach the mark of 25.
Information
Djokovic races to a 2-1 win-loss record over Machac
Djokovic has taken a 2-1 lead over Machac in their H2H record on the ATP Tour. This was the first time they met at a Grand Slam event. Djokovic beat Machac in 2023, Dubai. Machac won the next clash in 2024, Geneva.