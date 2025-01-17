After 431 matches, Djokovic owns a win-loss record of 380-51 at Grand Slams.

He has raced to a 97-9 win-loss record at Australian Open. He is aiming to win a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown this year.

Overall, Djokovic has claimed 24 Grand Slam titles and can be the first person (man or woman) to reach the mark of 25.