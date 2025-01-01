Summarize Simplifying... In short The Grizzlies lead the NBA this season with 4,190 points in 34 games, followed by the Cavaliers with 4,038 points in 33 games.

The Celtics, Pacers, and Knicks round out the top five, scoring 3,948, 3,897, and 3,889 points respectively.

Despite varying records, these teams showcase their offensive prowess, making them the highest-scoring teams this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies currently stand atop the list of teams with most points this season across 34 games (Image credit: X/@GrizzUnis)

NBA: Ranking teams with most points this season so far

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:40 pm Jan 01, 202505:40 pm

What's the story This season has showcased some explosive offenses lighting up the scoreboard night after night. From dynamic duos to deep team rotations, scoring has reached new heights across the league. Dive into our rankings of the NBA teams with the most points so far and see which squads are dominating offensively and rewriting the record books. Find out who's leading the charge

#1

Memphis Grizzlies - 4,190 (34 games)

With their most recent 117-112 win over the Phoenix Suns, the Grizzlies have crossed the 4,100 points mark Across 34 games so far, Mehmpis have scored 4,190 points. Meanwhile, they stand second in the Western Conference with a 23-11 record. Overall, the Grizzlies boast a record of 123.2 PPG, 48.6 RPG, and 30.5 APG and are the season leaders in all three offensive categories.

#2

Cleveland Cavaliers - 4,038 points (33 games)

Although the Cavaliers have played just 33 games this season, they stand second on this list. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have managed 4,038 points and are just the second team to cross the 4000 points mark this season so far. Additionally, they boast a 29-4 record and are on a fiery eight-win streak. Overall they have managed 122.4 PPG, 42.8 RPG, and 28.9 APG.

#3

Boston Celtics - 3,948 points (33 games)

The reigning NBA Champions the Boston Celtics are third on the list thanks to their 3,948 points. Having played 33 games so far, they are comfortably placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 24-9 record and are coming off a blowout win vs the Toronto Raptors. Overall, they have managed averages of 119.6 PPG, 45.5 RPG, and 25.7 APG with 242.3 MPG.

#4

Indiana Pacers - 3,897 points (34 games)

Although the Pacers are not having a very good season, they have managed to make the top four of this list, which highlights their offensive capabilities. Meanwhile, Indiana have managed 3,897 points across 34 games with averages of 114.6 PGG, 41.4 RPG, and 27.8 APG. Additionally, they are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 16-18 record and are coming off a loss.

#5

New York Knicks - 3,889 (33 games)

The New York Giants round out the top five on the back of their 3,889 points. They have managed these points across 33 games whilst they have a 23-10 record and stand third in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, they boast averages of 117.8 PPG, 43.2 RPG, and 27.9 APG while playing just 240.8 minutes per game.