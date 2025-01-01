Summarize Simplifying... In short Lamar Jackson is leading the NFL MVP race in 2024, with his stellar performance outshining even previous MVP years.

Joe Burrow, despite the Bengals' struggles, is the top quarterback with 4,641 passing yards and 42 touchdowns.

Other notable contenders include Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, who is close to breaking the single-season rushing record, and Patrick Mahomes, who has been playing excellent football despite a challenging season.

The Baltimore Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson sits comfortably atop the mVP ranking with one more week to go, all poised to win the award

Ranking the NFL MVP candidates ahead of the

What's the story With Week 17 nearly over, the MVP race feels decided, though playoff spots remain up for grabs heading into Week 18. Our updated MVP ladder highlights top players, all from playoff-bound teams. As usual, the MVP seems destined for the season's best quarterback. Here are the top five NFL rankings with just one week to go into the playoffs.

#1

Lamar Jackson QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is having an incredible 2024, surpassing even his previous MVP years and proving he's the NFL's most valuable player. The Ravens are poised to win the AFC North, securing the third seed. While Josh Allen might get MVP consideration due to bias, Jackson's dominance makes him the clear choice. His performance this season is simply unmatched.

#2

Joe Burrow QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Despite the Bengals' struggles and a likely postseason absence, Joe Burrow has been the NFL's top quarterback. Leading the league with 4,641 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, Burrow has kept the offense firing, even as Cincinnati's defense faltered. Remarkably, the Bengals lost four games where they scored at least 30 points, highlighting Burrow's individual brilliance amid team challenges.

#3

Josh Allen QB, Buffalo Bills

Allen ranks third in the latest MVP power rankings. While he's having a strong season and the Bills dominated the New York Jets in Week 17, his impact doesn't quite match that of other top passers this year. Allen has improved his interception issues from 2023, and the Bills may be the AFC's top team. However, his MVP moment likely won't come in 2024.

#4

Saquaon Barkley, RB Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is just 101 yards shy of the single-season rushing record, with 2,005 yards. In Week 17, he carried the Eagles to a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys with 167 yards (31 carries). While the Eagles may rest him in Week 18, Barkley's MVP-caliber season deserves recognition, even if the award traditionally favors quarterbacks. He's earned his spot among the league's elite.

5

Patrick Mahomes QB, Kansas City Chiefs

With nothing to play for in Week 18, Patrick Mahomes could finish the season with the worst numbers of his career. Yet, entering Week 17, he ranked in the top 10 for passing yards, touchdowns, and QBR, despite lacking a skill player near 1,000 yards. Recently, Mahomes has been playing excellent football, avoiding interceptions for six weeks while integrating rookie Xavier Worthy.