In a thrilling 2012 game, backup quarterback Flynn set a Packers record, throwing six touchdowns and 480 yards, leading to a 45-41 victory over the Lions.

Despite impressive performances from the Lions, Flynn's heroics sealed the win, contributing to Green Bay's league-best 15-1 regular season record.

This feat was matched by Aaron Rodgers, who also threw six touchdowns in a single game, marking historic performances for the Packers.

#ThisDayThatYear: Backup QB Flynn sets Packers record with six touchdowns

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:44 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story On January 01, 2012, backup quarterback Matt Flynn delivered a historic performance for the Green Bay Packers. Flynn threw for a franchise-record six touchdowns, leading the Packers to a thrilling 45-41 victory over the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, his standout display secured the win and etched his name in NFL history, proving the depth and resilience of the Packers' roster. Here's more.

Game recap

Packers edge past Lions on the back of Flynn's TDs

Backup quarterback Flynn delivered a stunning performance, throwing for a Packers-record six touchdowns and 480 yards in a thrilling 45-41 victory over the Lions. Despite Calvin Johnson's 244 receiving yards and Matthew Stafford's 520 passing yards, Flynn's heroics sealed the win. The shootout highlighted offensive fireworks on both sides, as Green Bay finished the regular season with a league-best 15-1 record.

Season recap - Green Bay

Recap of Green Bay's 2012 season

The 2012 Packers, led by Mike McCarthy, won the NFC North with an 11-5 record. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional playoffs, finishing 1-1 in the postseason. The offense ranked fifth in points and 11th in yards, while the defense ranked 11th in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed. They also had four Pro Bowlers and two AP All-Pros.

QBs with most TDs

Packers QB with most TDs in a single game

Aaron Rodgers and Flynn showcased historic performances for the Packers, each throwing six touchdowns in a single game. Rodgers achieved this feat thrice, including a 145.8 passer rating against the Chicago Bears in 2014. Flynn's 480-yard, six-touchdown game against Detroit in 2012 remains legendary. Rodgers also delivered five touchdown games, including a perfect 158.3 passer rating against the Oakland Raiders in 2019.