Pakistan to host West Indies in Multan Test: Preview
What's the story
Pakistan will host the West Indies in a two-match Test series, as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC).
The first match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from January 17-21.
This is a historic moment in cricket, as it's the first time in over 18 years that West Indies are playing a Test series on Pakistani soil.
Here is the preview of the opener.
Details
Weather forecast and pitch report for the match
The first Test between Pakistan and WI is scheduled to start at 10:00am IST.
The AccuWeather forecast predicts temperatures ranging from 21 to 31 degrees Celsius in Multan over the next five days.
Meanwhile, the track is expected to favor the batters.
Spinners can get assistance later in the game. The match will not be broadcast live in India but can be streamed via the FanCode app and website.
H2H
A look at the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan own 21 wins and 18 defeats in 54 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 15).
Since the start of this century, Pakistan have won 11 of the 17 Tests against WI while losing five.
At home, Pakistan have recorded nine victories and four defeats against WI in this format (8 draws).
The two sides last played a Test in Pakistan way back in 2006.
WTC rankings
Teams' standings in World Test Championship
In the latest World Test Championship standings, Pakistan sit at the seventh spot while West Indies is placed at the bottom at ninth.
The series gives both teams a chance to improve their standings.
However, none of the two sides are any more in the race for a place in the WTC final as Australia and South Africa have already confirmed their berths.
XIs
Predicted line-ups for the match
Pakistan (Probable XI): Shan Masood (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shehzad.
West Indies (Probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican/Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip.
Pakistan
Key performers for Pakistan
Babar Azam has scored 1,590 runs at an average of 58.88 in 16 home Tests.
Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan clobbered 500-plus Test runs apiece in 2024, averaging 41.84 and 44.91, respectively.
Noman Ali took 20 wickets in his last two Tests at home. His spin-bowling partner Sajid Khan took 19 wickets in these games.
Hence, the duo will be instrumental to Pakistan's chances.
WI
Who are WI's key performers?
Kemar Roach has taken 51 Test wickets at 27.94 since the start of 2022. Jayden Seales averages 22.58 with the ball in this period as his tally includes 56 scalps.
Kraigg Brathwaite has scored 586 Test runs against Pakistan at a decent average of 36.62.
Gudakesh Motie averages 27.35 with the ball in Tests. He can also make some handy batting contributions.
