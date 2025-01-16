Australian Open: Taylor Fritz attains feat with win over Garin
What's the story
America's fourth seed Taylor Fritz has progressed to the third round of the 2025 Australian Open.
He registered a comprehensive win over Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin on Margaret Court Arena.
The match lasted a mere 82 minutes as Fritz ruled the court and won by a huge margin of 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.
This win comes after his stunning first-round victory over Jenson Brooksby. Notably, Fritz has dropped only eight games en route to the third round.
Upcoming match
Fritz's performance sets stage for third-round clash
Fritz's win over Garin has paved the way for a third-round clash against Gael Monfils.
The 38-year-old Frenchman, despite his age, clinched a hard-fought three-set win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier.
Fritz said he was looking forward to the match, saying "Always feels great to come out and play a match like that."
He added he played well in his first round too and will be "high on confidence" going into the third round.
Praise
Fritz praises Monfils ahead of third-round clash
Fritz also praised his next opponent, Monfils, who is enjoying a late-career resurgence.
"He's a great guy. Just won a title, super happy for him and he's played really well in his last two matches, so it's going to be tough," said Fritz.
Against Garin, Fritz took charge after both players sized each other up. He took the lead in the fourth game and never looked back.
Information
Fritz joins elite list
As per Opta, Fritz has dropped the third-fewest games to reach the Australian Open third round since 1988, when the Grand Slam moved to Melbourne Park. He is only behind Rafael Nadal in 2011 (4) and Roger Federer in 2008 (6) in this regard.