What's the story

America's fourth seed Taylor Fritz has progressed to the third round of the 2025 Australian Open.

He registered a comprehensive win over Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin on Margaret Court Arena.

The match lasted a mere 82 minutes as Fritz ruled the court and won by a huge margin of 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.

This win comes after his stunning first-round victory over Jenson Brooksby. Notably, Fritz has dropped only eight games en route to the third round.