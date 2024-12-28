Summarize Simplifying... In short Aaron Rodgers tops the list of QBs with the highest single-season passer rating in NFL history, scoring 122.5 in 2011.

Lamar Jackson is hot on his heels with a current season rating of 121.6, potentially breaking Rodgers' record.

Aaron Rodgers owns the record for the best single-season passer rating all-time thanks to his 2011 season (Image credit: X/@FantasySource_)

NFL: Ranking QBs with highest single-season passer rating of all-time

What's the story Quarterbacks have left indelible marks with historic single-season performances. While Aaron Rodgers' 2011 season stands atop the list with a record-setting 122.5 passer rating, the 2024 NFL season's MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson is close to breaking the record with a 121.6 passer rating already. In this article, we rank the all-time greatest single-season passer rating and the names that shaped the game.

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (122.5), 2011

Aaron Rodgers' 2011 season with the Green Bay Packers was nothing less than extraordinary. Meanwhile, he stands atop this list thanks to his 122.5 passer rating (15 games). Overall, the veteran QB had managed a total of 45 TDs (six interceptions), whilst completing 343 of his 502 attempts. Additionally, he is also one of the two active players on this list.

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (121.6)*, 2024

As mentioned the current MVP frontrunner for this season, is having a stellar season putting up some record numbers. Meanwhile, with one more game to go, Jackson is inching closer to breaking Rodgers' 2011 record. Currently, Jackson boasts a passer rating of 121.6 (16 games), completing 300 of his 442 pass attempts. Overall, the QB has managed career-high 39 TDs and 3,955 yards.

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (121.5), 2020

The current New York Jets QB, once again is on this list on the back of his 121.5 passer rating from the 2020 season. While playing for the Packers, Rodgers managed a passer rating of 121.5 from 16 games. Overall he managed to complete 372 of his 526 passes earning him a 70.7 pass completion rating. Additionally, he also boasted a career-high 48 TDs.

Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts (121.1), 2004

Nick Foles - Philadelphia Eagles (119.2), 2013

The Eagles QB rounds out the top five of this list. Foles makes the list on the back of his 119.2 passer rating which he amassed while playing in just his second year in the NFL. Overall, the then second-year QB amassed a career-high 27 TDs, while throwing just two interceptions. He also had managed a career-high 2,891 yards and an average of 9.1.