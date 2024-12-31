Summarize Simplifying... In short The Washington Commanders' franchise record for most wins in a single season is held by the 1983 and 1991 Redskins, both with 14 wins.

The 1986 Redskins follow with 12 wins, while the 2024 Commanders have so far secured 11 wins, with a chance to match the 1986 record in their final game against the Dallas Cowboys.

These victories highlight the team's impressive scoring averages and total points across the seasons.

The 2024 Washington Commanders have now won 11 games for the first time since 1991 standing third with the most wins in a season (Image credit: X/@Commanders)

NFL: Ranking most wins by the Commanders (single season)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:13 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story The Washington Commanders have a rich history of remarkable seasons, with this NFL season being their first 11-win campaign since 1991 as a highlight. This article explores the franchise's most successful seasons, showcasing key victories that earned playoff berths, thrilled fans, and set franchise records. From legendary performances to unforgettable moments, let's dive into the Commanders' journey through their single-season win milestones.

#1

14 wins - 1983 and 1991 Washington Redskins

The most wins by the Commanders is tied between two seasons. The 1983 and 1991 Redksins hold the franchise record for the most wins in a single season, with 14. The 1983 Redskins managed 63 TDs, a total of 541 points, while the 1991 team managed 485 points with 56 TDs in 16 games. Overall the teams managed 33.8 (1983) and 30.3 averages (1991).

#2

12 wins - 1986 Washington Redskins

The 1986 Redskins stand second on this list thanks to their 12-win season. Their 12 wins were the second most until the 1991 Redskins surpassed it for the most wins. Overall, the team managed 46 TDs in 15 games, averaging 23.0. Notably, they also scored a total of 296 points while allowing 18.5 ppg for the opposition teams.

#3

11 wins - 2024 Washington Commanders

As mentioned the 2024 Commanders are having a stellar season. Notably, they have managed to win 11 games for the first time since 1991. With one more game to go, they can improve their record to 12 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on January 05. Meanwhile, in 16 games they have managed 52 TDs, and 462 points with an average of 28.9.