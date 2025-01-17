BBL: Hurricanes, Sixers secure top spots after Sydney washout
What's the story
The Hobart Hurricanes have cemented their place at the top of the Big Bash League (BBL) points table, after the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was disrupted by weather.
The inclement weather not only damaged a part of SCG's roofing but also prevented the installation of decision review technology.
This has resulted in Sydney Sixers finishing second and pitting against the Hurricanes in a Qualifier match.
Match impact
SCG evacuation and match disruption
The extreme weather conditions led a vinyl soffit sheet from SCG's roofing to detach and fall into the Bill O'Reilly Stand, prompting an evacuation of fans from two bays.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident which took place around 6:30pm.
The wind was so strong that it even prevented calibration of ball-tracker and ultra-edge technologies, further disrupting match proceedings.
Game suspension
Rain delays and match abandonment
The Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match was delayed by two rain interruptions, the second one lasting nearly 90 minutes from 7:55pm.
The game was eventually abandoned with Thunder at 36/1 after just 5.1 overs were bowled.
Both teams were awarded one point each for the washout, confirming Sixers's second place finish on the ladder at the end of the regular season.
Future matches
Upcoming BBL fixtures and team standings
The Sixers will now face the Hurricanes in a grand final qualifier match in Hobart on Tuesday.
Sydney Thunder will host a knockout finals match at ENGIE Stadium on Wednesday night.
The fourth team to join the finals is yet to be determined. However, Melbourne Stars could secure this spot if they triumph over Hurricanes on Sunday, marking their return to the finals for the first time since 2019-20 season.
Historic opportunity
Hurricanes's potential to host 1st BBL grand final
In the 13 previous editions of the BBL, Hurricanes have only once finished the regular season in first place and are one of the two teams yet to win a title.
However, a victory over Sixers on Tuesday would seal them the opportunity to host Hobart's first-ever BBL grand final.
It would be a huge achievement for the team that has remained undefeated at home this season.