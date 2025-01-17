What's the story

The Hobart Hurricanes have cemented their place at the top of the Big Bash League (BBL) points table, after the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was disrupted by weather.

The inclement weather not only damaged a part of SCG's roofing but also prevented the installation of decision review technology.

This has resulted in Sydney Sixers finishing second and pitting against the Hurricanes in a Qualifier match.