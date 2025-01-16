Harsha Bhogle urges BCCI to ban PR agencies: Here's why
What's the story
The narrative regarding the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s stricter regulations during overseas tours has been doing the rounds of late.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the new rules will restrict the time players can spend with their families while on tour.
The proposed changes come in the wake of India's recent 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
Notably, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has also weighed in on the proposed changes.
Here are further details.
Rule changes
New regulations to restrict family stays and independent transport
Among other things, the proposed regulations state that family members will be allowed to accompany players for a maximum of 14 days on a 45-day tour.
Further, players won't be allowed to use independent transport for commuting to practice sessions and matches.
If a player's luggage exceeds 150kg, the BCCI won't cover the extra charges, leaving players to pay for it.
Meeting details
BCCI officials discuss proposed changes with team management
The proposed changes were discussed in a meeting between BCCI officials and key members of the Indian cricket team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The meeting was held in Mumbai last Saturday.
The changes are part of a broader strategy to tackle issues identified by the board after India's loss to Australia.
Bhogle's view
Harsha Bhogle suggests banning personal PR agencies
Bhogle voiced his opinion on the same, suggesting that the BCCI should ban players from having personal PR agencies.
"Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies," Bhogle posted on X.
Future strategies
BCCI's future plans and review of team performance
The BCCI has pinpointed lack of team bonding and stricter fitness regimen as key areas of improvement.
It has been proposed that the BCCI's medical team should once again resort to fitness criteria for selection, instead of concentrating on injury prevention.
This was earlier ditched during Virat Kohli's captaincy when yo-yo test was an important selection parameter.