India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is on the cusp of breaking MS Dhoni's monumental batting record in the upcoming T20I series against England.

The five-match series will be played in India, starting on January 22.

Notably, Samson has been on a roll in T20Is lately, having scored three tons in his last five innings in the format.

