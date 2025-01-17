What's the story

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has refused to lead the Delhi side in the next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the decision was taken during a meeting with the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) selection committee, headed by Gursharan Singh.

Despite having led India and IPL sides, Pant recommended that Ayush Badoni should continue as captain to keep the team balanced.