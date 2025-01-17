Rishabh Pant turns down Delhi captaincy for Ranji Trophy
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has refused to lead the Delhi side in the next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, the decision was taken during a meeting with the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) selection committee, headed by Gursharan Singh.
Despite having led India and IPL sides, Pant recommended that Ayush Badoni should continue as captain to keep the team balanced.
Team harmony
Pant's decision to prioritize team balance
A source familiar with the matter revealed that Pant was offered the captaincy but he declined.
He expressed his belief that stepping in as captain based on his experience could disrupt the team's balance.
Instead, he showed confidence in Badoni and coach Sarandeep Singh, to carry forward their vision for the season.
This decision underscores Pant's commitment to team harmony over personal leadership ambitions.
IPL dynamics
Role reversal in IPL and Pant's commitment
In a twist of roles, Pant is expected to lead the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) where Badoni is a junior player.
Despite the impending leadership role in IPL, Pant's decision to step back from the Delhi captaincy highlights his commitment to team stability.
His move is seen as a demonstration of putting team interests above personal glory.
Kohli's status
Uncertainty over Kohli's participation in Ranji Trophy
The DDCA is yet to confirm if Virat Kohli will be in the squad for the upcoming match.
Reports suggest that Kohli may not be fully fit and DDCA president Rohan Jaitley could possibly talk to him about it.
The BCCI recently urged international players to play in domestic competitions when they are not on international duties or recovering from injuries.