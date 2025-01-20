Steve Smith cleared to join Australia Test squad: Details here
What's the story
Australia's middle-order batter Steve Smith has been medically cleared to rejoin the Test squad.
Cricket Australia announced the same on Monday. Smith had earlier injured his right elbow during a Big Bash League match.
He will now fly to Dubai and start preparations for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.
Here are further details.
Leadership role
Smith to lead Australia in Test series
Smith is set to lead Australia in the Test series, owing to Pat Cummins's paternity leave.
He will return to batting practice later this week as he prepares for the first Test in Galle.
Cricket Australia confirmed the news, adding that Smith had undergone a specialist medical review after his right elbow injury and was now cleared to rejoin the squad.
Positive development
Smith's availability boosts Australia's prospects
Notably, Smith was picked as Australia's Test captain for the Lanka tour after Cummins was ruled out with a left ankle injury and the birth of his second child.
His clearance to play is viewed as a positive sign for Australia.
However, the side is still awaiting news on the fitness of left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who is recovering from thumb surgery.
Upcoming matches
Australia's final series in current WTC cycle
The two Tests between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played from January 29 to February 2 and February 6-10 respectively.
After the two Tests, Sri Lanka will host Australia for two ODIs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 12 and 14.
This will be Australia's final series in the current World Test Championship cycle.