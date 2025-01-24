Champions Trophy 2025: Karthik reveals Pant's selection over Samson
What's the story
Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik explained Rishabh Pant's selection over Sanju Samson for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.
The selection committee's decision to pick Pant raised eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and experts alike considering Samson's recent performance in ODIs and T20Is.
However, Karthik spoke about the choice on Cricbuzz's HeyCBwithDK show, emphasizing Pant's left-handed batting as a unique asset to the team.
Here's what the former wicketkeeper had to say.
Unique asset
Pant's left-handed batting influenced selection decision
Karthik explained that the decision between Pant and Samson was unavoidable.
He said, "It almost had to happen, isn't it? It was either Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson."
He further stressed on Pant's unique contribution as a left-hander, saying he can give you a differential variable in the batting order.
Additionally, it seems that this factor helped in tilting the scales in Pant's favor for the CT squad selection.
Missed opportunity
Samson's absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy impacted selection
Karthik also hinted that Samson's absence from the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy could have contributed to his omission from the squad.
He said, "But Sanju Samson was so close, and the fact that he didn't play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I am sure, has played a part in that too."
Meanwhile, this suggests that skipping this domestic tournament may have cost Samson his international chances despite his impressive form.
Performance review
Samson's impressive form overlooked in squad selection
Despite being ignored for the Champions Trophy, Samson has been in phenomenal touch lately.
He has smashed three centuries in his last six T20I innings and managed a phenomenal century against South Africa in his last ODI match in December 2023.
Samson averages 56.66 after 14 innings in ODIs. He owns 510 runs at a strike rate of 99.60.
Apart from a ton, he has three fifties under his belt.
Track record
Pant's performance and previous selection in T20 World Cup
On the other hand, Pant has racked up 871 runs across 31 ODIs (27 innings) at an average of 33.50.
Moreover, he has a century and five half-centuries to his name.
Additionally, in T20Is, the left-handed batter has featured in 76 matches (66 innings) amassing 1,209 runs including three fifties (SR: 127.26).
Notably, Pant was also preferred over Samson for the playing XI during the title-winning T20 World Cup 2024, suggesting a pattern in selection preferences favoring him.