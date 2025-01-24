What's the story

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik explained Rishabh Pant's selection over Sanju Samson for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

The selection committee's decision to pick Pant raised eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and experts alike considering Samson's recent performance in ODIs and T20Is.

However, Karthik spoke about the choice on Cricbuzz's HeyCBwithDK show, emphasizing Pant's left-handed batting as a unique asset to the team.

Here's what the former wicketkeeper had to say.