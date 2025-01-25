What's the story

A brilliant unbeaten 72-run knock from Tilak Varma helped India overcome England by two wickets in the 2nd T20I at the Chepauk in Chennai.

Chasing 166 runs, Varma bailed India out with a superb display.

India lost wickets from the other end but Varma stayed composed and got the job done for India.

His 38-run stand alongside Washington Sundar (19) was impressive.