Tilak Varma floors England with 72* in 2nd T20I: Stats
What's the story
A brilliant unbeaten 72-run knock from Tilak Varma helped India overcome England by two wickets in the 2nd T20I at the Chepauk in Chennai.
Chasing 166 runs, Varma bailed India out with a superb display.
India lost wickets from the other end but Varma stayed composed and got the job done for India.
His 38-run stand alongside Washington Sundar (19) was impressive.
Knock
Varma shines for India
India finished their powerplay with a score of 59/3. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma failed to get big runs.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Dhruv Jurel and Hardik Pandya also faltered, leaving India at 78/5 after 9.1 overs.
Varma was India's chief performer. He kept India in the hunt. England took the game close before India held on for a two-wicket win.
Runs
3rd T20I fifty for Varma
Varma smashed an unbeaten 72 from 55 balls. He slammed four fours and five sixes, striking at 130.91.
In 22 matches, Varma has raced to 707 runs at 58.91. This was his 3rd T20I fifty (100s: 2).
In six matches at home, he owns 167 runs at 83.50.
This was his maiden fifty on home soil.