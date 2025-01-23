What's the story

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has called for a longer run for Abhishek Sharma in India's T20I cricket team.

Chawla's support comes after Sharma's blistering 79-run innings against England, which featured eight sixes and five boundaries.

The match was played at Eden Gardens and was the first T20I of a five-match series, which India won by seven wickets.

Here's what the spinner had to say about the youngster.