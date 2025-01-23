'X-factor' Abhishek Sharma deserves recognition in T20I squad: Chawla
What's the story
Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has called for a longer run for Abhishek Sharma in India's T20I cricket team.
Chawla's support comes after Sharma's blistering 79-run innings against England, which featured eight sixes and five boundaries.
The match was played at Eden Gardens and was the first T20I of a five-match series, which India won by seven wickets.
Here's what the spinner had to say about the youngster.
Match-winning knock
Sharma's performance secures his spot in T20I lineup
Sharma's brilliant show not only took India home but also strengthened his place in the T20I side after critics had questioned his recent form.
Meanwhile, his 79-run knock from just 34 balls helped India chase down a target of 133 runs in just 12.5 overs.
Additionally, Chawla lauded Sharma's high-risk batting and X-factor, adding that such players should be given more opportunities in the team.
Chawla's endorsement
Chawla praises Sharma's high-risk batting and x-factor
Speaking on JioCinema, Chawla described Sharma as a high-risk batter with an X-factor.
He said when Sharma scores runs in a game, it's often a match-winning innings.
"Abhishek is an X-factor player; if he scores 60 runs, he will score it in 20-22 balls," said Chawla.
Additionally, he also highlighted Sharma's ability to use long levers and play big shots as part of his unique skill set.
Consistent approach
Patel admires Sharma's consistent approach under pressure
Former cricketer Parthiv Patel, also speaking on JioCinema, praised Sharma's ability to stick to his guns despite the pressure.
He said Sharma stuck to his process, which had worked for him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket.
Notably, such consistency is for sure a testament to his mental strength and resilience as a player cementing his status as a player to depend on in crucial moments.