Star Saurashtra cricketer Ravindra Jadeja made a glorious return to the Ranji Trophy on Thursday.

He picked a five-wicket haul against Delhi in their Round 6 match at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot.

The performance marked his 35th career First-Class five-wicket haul and took his overall wicket tally for Saurashtra to 201.

