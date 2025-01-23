Ravindra Jadeja claims fifer on Ranji Trophy return: Stats
What's the story
Star Saurashtra cricketer Ravindra Jadeja made a glorious return to the Ranji Trophy on Thursday.
He picked a five-wicket haul against Delhi in their Round 6 match at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot.
The performance marked his 35th career First-Class five-wicket haul and took his overall wicket tally for Saurashtra to 201.
Here ate further details,
Match details
Jadeja's bowling prowess restricts Delhi to 188
Jadeja, the star left-arm spinner, accounted for Navdeep Saini, Harsh Tyagi, Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull and Ayush Badoni.
His brilliant bowling kept the visiting side to a mere 188 runs. Jadeja finished with 5/66 from 17.4 overs.
The last two wickets fell off consecutive deliveries from Jadeja, setting him up for a possible hat-trick in the second innings of this Ranji Trophy match.
Milestone
Jadeja joins elite group of Saurashtra bowlers
With his latest performance, Jadeja has entered an elite club of Saurashtra bowlers who have taken 200 or more wickets.
As per Sportstar, he is now the fourth bowler from the team to achieve the feat.
This milestone only reinforces his status as one of the most successful and impactful players in Saurashtra's cricketing history.
Stats
Here are Jadeja's stats
In his previous Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in January 2023, Jadeja had taken eight wickets.
Playing his 136th First-Class match, he has raced to 547 wickets at an average of 23-plus and tallied 7,466 runs, including 13 centuries and 39 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja is among the few players with the double of 3,000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket.