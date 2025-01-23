What's the story

England's cricket captain Jos Buttler has made history by equalling a major world record in the first T20I of the five-match series against India.

Though England lost at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Buttler was the star performer.

He scored 68 runs off 44 balls in the first innings, registering his fifth T20I half-century against India.

This ties him with West Indies's Nicholas Pooran for the most 50+ scores against India in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo.