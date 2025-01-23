What's the story

Umar Nazir Mir, a towering figure of Jammu & Kashmir's cricket team, has made headlines with his exceptional performance in the Ranji Trophy.

At 6'4," this pacer single-handedly destroyed Mumbai's famed batting lineup, leaving them at a pathetic 41/5.

His lethal bowling took down big names like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Tamore and Shivam Dube.