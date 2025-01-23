Meet Umar Nazir Mir: The rising pace-bowling sensation from J&K
What's the story
Umar Nazir Mir, a towering figure of Jammu & Kashmir's cricket team, has made headlines with his exceptional performance in the Ranji Trophy.
At 6'4," this pacer single-handedly destroyed Mumbai's famed batting lineup, leaving them at a pathetic 41/5.
His lethal bowling took down big names like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Tamore and Shivam Dube.
Early life
Mir's journey from Malikpora to Ranji Trophy
Mir hails from Malikpora, a small town in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.
His big frame and smooth bowling action have made him a tough nut to crack on the domestic circuit.
Inspired by Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath, the 31-year-old has always dreamt of donning the Team India jersey.
Despite the struggles faced in his journey through domestic cricket, his talent has never been in doubt.
Career stats
Mir's impressive track record in domestic cricket
Mir's skills are not limited to just one match.
He has gradually established a name for himself in domestic cricket as he entered the match against Mumbai with 57 First-Class matches under his belt, taking 138 wickets 29.12, as per ESPNcricinfo (5W: 6).
His best effort was a stunning 6/53 against Services last year.
Besides, the 31-year-old also owns 54 List A scalps at 28.83 and 32 T20 wickets at 19.40.
Match highlights
Mir's outstanding performance against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy
In the match against Mumbai, Mir was on fire. He sent Indian skipper Rohit Sharma packing for just three runs and also took the wicket of Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane.
By the time he finished his spell, he had four wickets to his name, leaving Mumbai's batting order in tatters.
Despite his domestic success, Mir is yet to get an IPL contract but that could change after his recent performances.