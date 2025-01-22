Umesh Yadav refutes Tiwary's allegations against Gambhir over IPL credit
Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has dismissed the allegations leveled by his former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Manoj Tiwary.
In a recent interview to News18 Bangla, Tiwary accused India's current head coach, Gautam Gambhir of taking undue credit for KKR's Indian Premier League (IPL) victories in 2012 and 2014.
Meanwhile, Yadav addressed these claims in an exclusive interview with InsideSport.
Yadav defends Gambhir's role in IPL victories
Yadav, who was an integral part of KKR during Gambhir's captaincy, came to the latter's defense for the team's IPL victories.
He said, "I have not seen any interview in which Gautam Gambhir took the credit for the glory in IPL."
Yadav also said Tiwary should have spoken to Gambhir directly to clear any misconceptions.
Yadav's IPL journey
Yadav was with KKR from 2014 to 2017, and played under Gambhir's captaincy.
Notably, he picked 48 wickets for KKR, the fourth-most in the franchise's history.
Meanwhile, Gambhir had led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 and was their top scorer in four seasons, including their title-winning campaign in 2012.
Overall, Yadav owns 144 wickets from 148 IPL matches with an economy of 8.45. Additionally, his best match figures read 4/23.
Tiwary's IPL career
Tiwary who played his last IPL match in 2018 for the Kings XI Punjab made his IPL debut in 2008 for the Delhi Daredevils.
He was then signed by KKR for the 2010 season and stayed with the team until the 2013 season, and also scored KKR's 2012 title-winning runs.
With KKR he managed 1,002 runs across 54 matches. Overall, he has amassed 1,686 runs across 96 IPL matches at an average of 29.07.