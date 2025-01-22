Steve Smith talks about injury scare ahead of SL Tests
What's the story
Australia's veteran batter Steve Smith has raised concerns over his recent elbow injury, which he suffered during a Big Bash League match.
The injury has pushed back his integration with the Test squad, currently training in Dubai.
However, despite the setback, Smith is determined to be fit for Australia's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka and will gradually resume training to ensure his readiness for next week's first match.
Injury details
Smith's injury history and recovery progress
Smith injured his elbow during a Big Bash League game while fielding for the Sydney Sixers.
He has since been wearing an elbow brace and underwent medical scans over the weekend.
Meanwhile, this is the same elbow that required surgery following a fielding injury before his 2019 comeback after a ban.
Despite the setback, Smith remains optimistic about recovering in time for the Test series against Sri Lanka.
Injury recall
Smith recalls injury moment and confirms ligament intact
Describing the moment of his injury, Smith said he felt a similar sensation to when he ruptured his ligament in 2019.
However, recent scans have confirmed that the repaired ligament is still intact.
This development suggests he may need to avoid throwing for a while but is confident about resuming batting with taped support on his elbow.
Recovery update
Smith's recovery progress and training plans
Smith skipped training on Tuesday and concentrated on physiotherapy for his elbow.
He said his movement is getting better, giving him hope of playing the first Test without much trouble.
"It's feeling a lot better than it was a few days ago," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
Meanwhile, he will start light in his first session back and will probably bat with some tape on his elbow to avoid hyperextension.
Stats
Smith's Test career in numbers
Smith is going to captain the Australian side in this series in Pat Cummins's absence.
Meanwhile, the batter has been in great form lately, smashing two brilliant tons in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and finishing with 314 runs.
Overall, Smith has featured in 114 Tests amassing 9,999 runs at an average of 55.86.
Additionally, he also owns 34 tons and 41 fifties with a strike rate of 53.55, while boasting a high score of 239.