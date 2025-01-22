What's the story

Jos Buttler will lead England in the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, starting January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The England skipper is only 33 runs short of scoring 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The feat will see him join cricketing greats like Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle.

If he succeeds, Buttler will be the seventh cricketer to achieve the milestone.