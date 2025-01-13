BCCI advises senior players to participate in Ranji Trophy
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended senior cricketers, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to play in the upcoming second leg of the Ranji Trophy.
The domestic tournament will resume on January 23.
This recommendation comes after head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed the need for all players to play domestic red-ball cricket during international breaks.
Participation communication
BCCI's stance on Ranji Trophy participation
According per The Hindu, the board has expressed its desire for players to play in the Ranji Trophy but hasn't made it compulsory.
The source added that if players refuse to play, it will be up to the selectors to take a call on what to do next.
This is seen as BCCI's attempt to strike a balance between player welfare and domestic cricket's growth.
Scheduling challenges
Potential player participation and scheduling concerns
If the BCCI's plan comes to fruition, we could see Kohli and Rishabh Pant play for Delhi against Saurashtra in Rajkot, Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal for Mumbai against Jammu & Kashmir in Mumbai, and KL Rahul for Karnataka against Punjab in Bengaluru.
However, concerns have been raised over the increasingly congested schedules for all-format players and the expanding IPL window.
These have made players wary of risking injury on domestic turf.
Selection implications
BCCI's stance on non-participation in Ranji Trophy
A board official has clarified that although there's no hard and fast rule to play the Ranji Trophy, not doing so without valid medical/fitness reasons could affect their future selection in Team India.
This position shows BCCI's dedication toward domestic cricket being an integral part of player development and selection process.
The official stressed that spending time at the crease is irreplaceable for regaining confidence, no matter how experienced a player is.