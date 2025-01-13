Uthappa blames Kohli for Rayudu's exclusion from 2019 WC team
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has recently shed light on the shocking omission of Ambati Rayudu from India's 2019 World Cup squad.
Despite being the favorite as India's number four batter for the ICC event after a successful comeback in 2018, Rayudu was ignored by the selection committee headed by MSK Prasad.
All-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked over him.
Response
Rayudu's reaction and Uthappa's revelation
Rayudu had expressed his disappointment at being left out of the squad via a post on X, which apparently hurt his chances of being picked as a replacement player.
Even when India needed two replacements during the tournament, Rayudu wasn't picked.
Uthappa has now blamed former captain Virat Kohli for this, saying if Kohli didn't like someone or doubted their abilities, they were out.
Criticism
Uthappa criticizes Kohli's treatment of Rayudu
In an interview with Lallantop, Uthappa slammed Kohli for the way he treated Rayudu, saying it was unfair to drop a player who had already prepared for the World Cup.
He disclosed that Rayudu had his World Cup attire and kit bag at home, which showed he was ready for the tournament.
Uthappa said while everyone has preferences, it is unfair to drop a player after bringing him so close to such a big event.
Retirement
Rayudu's retirement and Uthappa's criticism extend to Yuvraj Singh
Rayudu had announced his retirement during the 2019 World Cup but reversed his decision two months later. He never represented India again after the incident.
Uthappa also criticized Kohli for his treatment of cricket legend Yuvraj Singh after the latter recovered from cancer, hinting at a pattern in Kohli's leadership style.
Tension
Rayudu's strained relationship with chief selector
Reportedly, Rayudu's relationship with former chief selector MSK Prasad was also strained.
Prasad, who was the chief selector during the 2019 World Cup, has said the committee had other selectors and the captain also played a role in decisions.
This statement appears to corroborate Uthappa's claim about Kohli's influence on team selection.