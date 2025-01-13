What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has recently shed light on the shocking omission of Ambati Rayudu from India's 2019 World Cup squad.

Despite being the favorite as India's number four batter for the ICC event after a successful comeback in 2018, Rayudu was ignored by the selection committee headed by MSK Prasad.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked over him.