What's the story

Durbar Rajshahi, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side, has sparked controversy after deciding to field an all-local team against Rangpur Riders.

The decision contravenes the league's playing conditions which require the presence of at least two overseas players in each match.

The bizarre move was confirmed by Rajshahi captain Taskin Ahmed during the toss on Sunday (January 26), who said, "All locals today."