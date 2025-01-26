Durbar Rajshahi fields all-local team in BPL, violate league rules
What's the story
Durbar Rajshahi, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side, has sparked controversy after deciding to field an all-local team against Rangpur Riders.
The decision contravenes the league's playing conditions which require the presence of at least two overseas players in each match.
The bizarre move was confirmed by Rajshahi captain Taskin Ahmed during the toss on Sunday (January 26), who said, "All locals today."
Rule violation
BPL regulations mandate inclusion of overseas players
The BPL's squad composition rules clearly state that every franchise must have at least two and at most four foreign players in its Playing XI for any match.
According to the squad composition regulations, "Franchise must include minimum two (02) and maximum four (04) Overseas Players in its starting / playing XI on the field of play in any match all the time in relation to 9th, 10th & 11th edition/season of BPL T20."
Payment issues
Durbar Rajshahi's financial troubles and player boycott
While the reasons behind Durbar Rajshahi's decision to field an all-local team remain unclear, the franchise has been making headlines lately for allegedly not paying its players.
Over a week ago, players boycotted a practice session over multiple unfulfilled promises regarding their payments and irregular daily allowance disbursements.
Despite Durbar Rajshahi assuring to settle pending dues, no confirmation of any payments being made has been received so far.
Official approval
BCB approves Durbar Rajshahi's all-local team
Despite violating BPL rules, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allowed Durbar Rajshahi to field an all-local team against Rangpur Riders.
After the toss, BCB released a statement stating that the tournament's technical committee approved the exception as overseas players weren't available.
The statement read, "The Durbar Rajshahi team...has applied to the BPL Technical Committee for special approval to field a team consisting solely of Bangladeshi players for today's match against Rangpur Riders due to non-availability of overseas players."
Ongoing struggles
Durbar Rajshahi's financial woes continue
ESPNcricinfo reports that Durbar Rajshahi's foreign players haven't been paid their total payment.
This violates BCB's rules for franchises, which mandate at least 75% of total dues to be paid during the tournament.
The franchise also didn't pay its local players until they protested by skipping training in Chattogram a few weeks ago. Team owner Rahman also faced issues with their Chattogram hotel over delayed payment.
A security person was stationed outside his hotel room, and his car was seized.