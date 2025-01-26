'Not good enough...': Alexander Zverev on missing another Grand Slam
What's the story
World number two, Alexander Zverev voiced his disappointment after yet another Grand Slam final loss, this time against Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final.
This was his third defeat in a final, having lost to Carlos Alcaraz and Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros and the US Open, respectively.
Following the defeat on Rod Laver Arena, Zverev admitted that he was "not good enough."
Match details
Zverev struggles against world number one
Sinner defeated Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the 2025 Australian Open final.
Despite his best efforts, he failed to earn a break against the world number one. Notably, the German fired 12 aces compared to Sinner's six.
This defeat only adds to Zverev's list of near-misses in Grand Slam finals, despite his stellar record in other tournaments including Masters 1000's and several ATP Finals titles.
Post-match reaction
Emotional response to his defeat
After his defeat, Zverev was understandably frustrated and disappointed. He congratulated Sinner, calling him the "best player in the world."
"It sucks standing next to this thing and not being able to touch it," he said about the trophy.
Despite his self-criticism, Zverev is determined to work on his game and is thankful for the support he has received throughout his career.
Zverev
The wait continues!
Zverev's wait for an elusive Grand Slam continues!
The world number two was vying to become the fifth German man with a Grand Slam title. However, he is now 0-3 in major finals.
Interestingly, Zverev has reached the Grand Slam semi-finals on six other occasions. He now has a win-loss record of 107-36 at majors.
At the Australian Open, Zverev dropped just two sets en route to the final.