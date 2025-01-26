What's the story

World number two, Alexander Zverev voiced his disappointment after yet another Grand Slam final loss, this time against Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final.

This was his third defeat in a final, having lost to Carlos Alcaraz and Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros and the US Open, respectively.

Following the defeat on Rod Laver Arena, Zverev admitted that he was "not good enough."