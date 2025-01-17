What's the story

World No. 55 Olga Danilovic produced a stunning performance at the Australian Open, defeating seventh seed Jessica Pegula in the third round on Friday.

The match, which lasted 1 hour and 30 minutes, ended with a 7-6(3), 6-1 scoreline in favor of Danilovic.

This is the second time Danilovic has reached the second week of a Grand Slam, after last year's Roland Garros.