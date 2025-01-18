What's the story

Poland's Iga Swiatek, the world number two in women's singles tennis, put on a commanding performance against Britain's Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The match ended with a decisive victory for Swiatek, who won 6-1, 6-0.

"For sure I felt great," Swiatek said after the match. "I felt like the ball is listening to me. So just pretty loosened up."

Here are the key details and stats.