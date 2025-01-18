Iga Swiatek attains these feats with Emma Raducanu scalp
What's the story
Poland's Iga Swiatek, the world number two in women's singles tennis, put on a commanding performance against Britain's Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open on Saturday.
The match ended with a decisive victory for Swiatek, who won 6-1, 6-0.
"For sure I felt great," Swiatek said after the match. "I felt like the ball is listening to me. So just pretty loosened up."
Here are the key details and stats.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Swiatek doled out two aces compared to Raducanu's one. The former committed 4 double faults with Swiatek committing three.
Swiatek had an 83% win on the first serve and 100% win on the 2nd. She also converted 5/12 break points.
Polish star Swiatek has raced to a 4-0 win-loss record over Raducanu on the WTA Tour.
Records
Third round in 20 consecutive Grand Slam events
Notably, Swiatek has reached the third round in 20 consecutive Grand Slam events.
She is only the fourth player to do so in the Open Era, after Martina Navratilova, Conchita Martinez, and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.
As per Opta, since 2019, when Swiatek made her debut on Tour, she is the only player with 20+ wins in four different events (Australian Open, Roland Garros, US Open and Rome).
Opta stats
Swiatek posts these unique records
Since 2020, Swiatek has become the first player to win 175 combined matches at Grand Slam and WTA-1000 events, with Aryna Sabalenka (152) next-best.
Meanwhile, in completed matches, the Polish ace has now claimed 12.3% (28/227) of total women's singles sets at Grand Slam events by a score of 6-0.
Only, legends Margaret Court and Chris Evert have a higher rate in the Open Era (minimum 100 sets).
Numbers
86-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Swiatek has raced to a 20-6 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She is a one-time semi-finalist here.
The five-time Grand Slam champion owns an 86-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
On the other hand, Raducanu has a 20-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 5-4 at AO.
Raducanu is a one-time Grand Slam winner - 2021 US Open.