Sophie Devine set to miss WPL 2025 season for RCB
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket captain and all-rounder, Sophie Devine, has opted for a break from professional cricket.
Meanwhile, this decision comes after she was advised professionally to prioritize her well-being.
However, due to this hiatus, Devine will not be playing the upcoming 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Here's more.
Career uncertainty
Devine's future in cricket to be revealed later
The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said an announcement on Devine's future in cricket will be made in due course.
Meanwhile, this indicates a phase of uncertainty about her return to the sport.
Additionally, the NZC, Cricket Wellington, and RCB have all backed Devine's decision to put her health before her professional commitments.
Performance review
Devine's performance in Super Smash and RCB's response
Devine has been competing in the ongoing Super Smash for Wellington, scoring 38 runs and claiming eight wickets in five matches.
In her most recent game against Canterbury in Christchurch, she delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 5 for 13.
Meanwhile, with her decision to take a break, RCB have yet to announce her replacement for the upcoming WPL season.
Health 1st
NZC prioritizes player well-being over professional commitments
Liz Green, NZC's head of women's high-performance development, emphasized the priority of player well-being, stating it outweighs everything else.
She added that everyone agrees this is the best decision for Devine.
Since winning the Women's T20 World Cup with New Zealand in October 2024, Devine has participated in numerous international and domestic cricket tournaments.
Stats
NZ skipper's WT20I and WPL career numbers in brief
Devine has amassed 3,391 runs in 143 WT20I matches (139 innings). Additionally, she boasts a strike of 120.93.
Devine also owns one hundred and 21 fifties with a high score of 105.
With the ball, she has 117 scalps at 19, (ER: 6.58 and one four-fer).
Meanwhile, in the WPL she has amassed 402 runs and nine wickets in 18 matches, with a bowling economy of 8.37.
Her batting strike rate reads 153.43, with two fifties.