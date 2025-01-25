Babar Azam continues to struggle in home Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Babar Azam failed yet again with the bat on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies on Saturday.
The match in Multan saw West Indies get bowled out for 163.
In response, Pakistan faltered as well, being dismissed for 154. Star batter Babar suffered with a score of one run from five balls.
His struggle continued at home.
Failure
3rd straight failure in the ongoing series
This was Babar's third straight failure in the ongoing Test series. In the first Test, also held in Multan, he scored 8 and 5 runs respectively.
On Saturday, spinner Gudakesh Motie dismissed Babar. A flat delivery skid through off the deck and came in a bit quicker.
It hurried the batter and Babar's attempted cut saw him miss connection.
Stats
Babar struggled against Bangladesh and England at home as well
This was Babar's fourth straight score of below 10 at home. Babar, who was rested following the first Test against England in Multan back in October, managed 30 and 5 in that match.
Before that, in the 2-0 series defeat at home against Bangladesh, Babar hit 0, 22, 31 and 11. The matches happened in Rawalpindi.
Information
12 innings without a fifty at home
Babar's last 50-plus score at home was versus New Zealand. He hit 161 in a Boxing Day Test back in December 2023. Since then, across 12 innings his scores read 14, 24. 27, 0, 22, 31, 11, 30, 5, 8, 5, and 1.