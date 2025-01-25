What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted a tough test for opener Abhishek Sharma during the second T20I against England.

The match will be played at Chepauk where England will look to target the left-handed opener with a barrage of bouncers.

However, the prediction comes after Sharma's stellar show in India's seven-wicket win where Sharma scored 79 off just 34 balls.

Meanwhile, according to recent reports, Sharma has suffered an ankle injury and is doubtful to play.