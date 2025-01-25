Aakash Chopra predicts tough test for Abhishek Sharma at Chepauk
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted a tough test for opener Abhishek Sharma during the second T20I against England.
The match will be played at Chepauk where England will look to target the left-handed opener with a barrage of bouncers.
However, the prediction comes after Sharma's stellar show in India's seven-wicket win where Sharma scored 79 off just 34 balls.
Meanwhile, according to recent reports, Sharma has suffered an ankle injury and is doubtful to play.
Expert opinion
Chopra predicts a tough examination for Sharma
Chopra shared his insights on a video posted to his YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, he praised Sharma for his outstanding performance in the first T20I.
However, he warned that the upcoming match could prove more challenging.
He stated, "Abhishek Sharma has played an excellent knock, but the side boundaries will be big here."
Chopra further added, "Mark Wood will be there with Jofra (Archer) and the bouncers will be bowled. I feel that will be a very good examination."
Team speculation
Chopra's speculation on team selection
Chopra was unsure if Ravi Bishnoi would make it to India's playing XI for the next match.
Meanwhile, he hinted at Harshit Rana as a possible replacement if Mohammed Shami isn't fit to play.
Additionally, if Sharma is ruled out of Saturday's match, India could look at including either Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel.
This is because India could be short on seamers without Shami if the Chepauk pitch doesn't spin as much as Eden Gardens.
Injury scare
Opener suffers ankle injury during training ahead of 2nd T20I
Sharma twisted his ankle during a training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The incident happened on Friday when he was involved in a catching drill, PTI reported.
Subsequently, he was immediately attended to by the Indian team physiotherapist on the field.
Meanwhile, after the incident, Sharma was spotted limping back to the pavilion and didn't return to bat in the nets. He spent over 30 minutes with the physio in the dressing room.
Stats
A look at the young opener's T20 stats
Sharma has featured in 13 T20Is for India while amassing 335 runs.
He boasts a strike rate of 183.06 while averaging 27.91. Additionally, he owns one hundred and two fifties, including his career high score of 100.
Overall in T20s, he owns 3,395 runs in T20s at 30-plus. He has 5 tons and 20 fifties.